Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 684,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,195. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $728.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

