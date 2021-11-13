Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.94% of Perrigo worth $119,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

