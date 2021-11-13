Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,045.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,045 ($39.78) and last traded at GBX 3,035 ($39.65), with a volume of 42064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,990 ($39.06).

The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,727.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,646.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 208.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

