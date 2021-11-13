Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Personalis stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $823.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

