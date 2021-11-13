Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

POFCY opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

