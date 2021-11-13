Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

