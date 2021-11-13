PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.