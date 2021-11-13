Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Pharvaris stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 3,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
