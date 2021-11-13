Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 3,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 313.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Pharvaris worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

