PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,799. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PHAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

