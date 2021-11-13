Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 38,872,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,781,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

