Pierre R. Breber Sells 17,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

