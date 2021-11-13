PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

