Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP opened at $101.20 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

