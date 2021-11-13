Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.