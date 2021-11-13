Piper Sandler Comments on Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40.

KRON has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

