Piper Sandler Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $37.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of TWOU opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 625.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,710 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,361,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

