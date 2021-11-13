Piper Sandler Weighs in on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($9.67) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.76). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FET opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.00) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth about $285,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

