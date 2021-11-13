Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 2,409,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

