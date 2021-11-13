Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

PXLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 997,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,486. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

