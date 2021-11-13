Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PZA stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$292.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

