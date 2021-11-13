PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.