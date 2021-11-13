Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

TSE PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.59. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

