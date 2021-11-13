Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

