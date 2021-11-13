Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

