Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois."

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 556.28% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

