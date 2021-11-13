PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRAA opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.