PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.29

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.29 and traded as high as C$15.61. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 214,967 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

