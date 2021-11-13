Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

PRAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

