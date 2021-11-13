Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.