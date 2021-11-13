Pretium Resources’ (PVG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.44.
PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
