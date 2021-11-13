Pretium Resources’ (PVG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

