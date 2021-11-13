Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $69,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

