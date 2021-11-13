Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $70.85 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.48% of Kadant worth $70,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $238.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

