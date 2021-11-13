Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,748,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.21% of Hanesbrands worth $78,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.