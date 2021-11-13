Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,397,365 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,397,365 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $76,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $111.96 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.