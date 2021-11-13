Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 778 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Watsco were worth $72,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

