Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Priority Technology worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.