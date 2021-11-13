Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,588 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

