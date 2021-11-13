Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $4,209,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 23.2% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 235.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $387,077,000 after buying an additional 1,003,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $2,653,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

