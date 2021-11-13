Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $609,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

