Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Nestlé by 56.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $593,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.05.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.