Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $394.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $287.87 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.18 and its 200 day moving average is $359.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

