Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

