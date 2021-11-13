Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $429.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $325.41 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

