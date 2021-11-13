Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,631.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.