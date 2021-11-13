Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

