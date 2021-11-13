Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. The company has a market cap of $245.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

