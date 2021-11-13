Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $526,289.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

PGNY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

