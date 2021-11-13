Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 337,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

