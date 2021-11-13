Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

