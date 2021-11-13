Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of South Jersey Industries worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

